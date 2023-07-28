ROCKFIELD – Michael Thomas Wims, 68, of Rockfield, KY passes away July 24, 2023.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Katherine Coley Garrett and Herman B. Wims.
Survived by his partner, Pam Watt, of Rockfield. Two sons, Clayton Wims (Jamie) of Bowling Green, KY and Robert Wims of Snowshoe, WV. Two Grandsons and two Granddaughters. Many nieces and nephews. Sisters: Alice Wilson Hill (Wally) of Bowling Green; Pattie Wims Morehead (Ronald) of Bowling Green; Brenda Wilson Miller of Bowling Green. Brothers: Bedford “Buddy” (Kathy) of Kissimmee, FL; Merl Wilson (Jan) of Bowling Green.
Mike was a charter member of the B.G. Rebels M.C. Club.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to St. Judes Hospital for Children.
Service will be Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Rebels Club House on JB Ranch Road Rockfield, KY.
