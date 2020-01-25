Woodruff, SC - Michael Todd Steele, 53, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by family, in Woodruff, SC under the care of Interim Hospice of South Carolina was the son Donald and Nancy Steele. Todd was born Feb.15, 1966 in Warren County, KY.
Todd was a graduate of Warren Central High School in Warren County, KY. Todd was a Tool and Die/Mold Maker and a Tool Room Manager for 32 years. Todd loved life and had a talent for making everyone laugh, he was also an avid astrologer and star gazer.
Besides his parents, Todd is survived by his wife of 21 years Melinda Steele of Woodruff, SC; brother Jeffrey Steele of Venice, FL; son Jason Steele of Bradenton, FL; Three daughters, Shannon Steele of Las Vegas, NV; Beverly Summers of Bradenton, FL; and Danielle Summers of Woodruff, SC; Two grandchildren, Alexia and Clara Steele of Bradenton, FL; Three nieces, Isabella, Oliva, and Victoria Steele of Venice, FL.
Family chose cremation. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Commented