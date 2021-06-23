Leesburg, GA - Michael Vida Jr., 82, of Leesburg, Georgia, went to be with his Lord on June 17, 2021. Michael was born on February 3, 1939 to Mihaly and Elizabeth (Polt) Vida, in Kislod, Hungary. After graduating from Arnold High school, he went on to honorably serve in the United States Army.
Michael is survived by his sister, Cecilia (Ewing) Russell. His children, Linda (William) Bayer, Michael (Holly) Vida, John (Chasity) Vida, Marilyn (Ingrid) Vida. His 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and numerous family members. A Celebration of life will be held for him at 289 Northampton Road, Leesburg Ga. 31763 on July 17th from 10 am -2pm.