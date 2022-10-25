Bowling Green – Michael Wayne Hazel (58) of Warren County KY, was born on June 17, 1964. He completed his journey safely home to Heaven the morning of Monday October 24th, just as the beautiful sun was rising through the autumn trees, at home, surrounded by several family members and his most loyal pup Rusty, who never left his side. Mike married the love of his life, Crystal Lynn Hazel on February 6, 2004. They built a beautiful life together out in the county, raising their 10 children, Justin, Michael (Heather), Brandi (Chris), Ryan, Courtney (Brian), his late son, Alex (Meaghan), Katie (Jeremiah), Amanda, Sarah, and Tabatha. He has numerous grandchildren, who he had special nicknames for, and enjoyed sharing the outdoors and exploring with them. Mike was the son of the late Delmer Hazel (June Bug) and Margie Elmore Hazel. His sisters are Brenda (Fred) and Rhonda (Jeff). His surviving extended family are Wanda, Linda (Terry), Gina, Eric and William. Mike was an avid outdoorsman and adventurist. He enjoyed spending time at Green River Gun Club, and he was always so strong. Mike had a passion for the outdoors, and would want everyone to take the time to visit the beautiful land of Kodiak, Alaska. Mike could whittle wood while hiking and exploring, and always kept busy. Mike worked for Country Oven Bakery, for 23 years, and just recently retired in March with the hopes of exploring Alaska more. Mike is now celebrating and rejoicing on the highest of mountains, with the view of a lifetime. We imagine it to be as beautiful as Alaskan views. You may join the family in celebrating Mike’s life at Hardy and Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation is Wednesday at 3:00pm to 6:00pm, and his celebration of life is Thursday at 11:00am. Mike practically lived in flannel and blue jeans, so the family asks that you pick out your comfiest flannel and wear it in honor of Mike.
