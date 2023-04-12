BOWLING GREEN – Michael Wayne Duncan age 75 of Bowling Green, passed away at the Medical Center on Tuesday, April 4. Mike was born in Bowling Green to the late Gaylon Cordell Duncan and Annie Ruth Webb Duncan Hazel. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Mike was a member of the Hillvue Heights Baptist Church. He retired from Eaton where he worked in quality control.
Mike is survived by his wife of 31 years, Wanda L. Duncan. Daughter, Kelly Sue Duncan Parton of Nashville, TN. 2 grandsons, Bradley Thomas Duncan(Victoria) and Jacob Aaron Parton. Grandchildren, Hannah , Charlie and Stella Booth.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon Saturday, April 15. With the memorial service starting at 12 noon at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in the Brock A. Beery Veteran’s Cemetery in Fairview Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.