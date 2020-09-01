Bowling Green - Michael Wayne Perry of Bowling Green, KY went to be with his Lord on August 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born in Memphis, TN on March 26, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin Jefferson Perry and Sarah Louise Perry Cash. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wiles Perry, daughter, Lisa Perry Orange (Sean), son Jeff Sedorovich (Ashley), three granddaughters, Madison Konet, Alyssa Konet and Madeleine Sedorovich, and by his sister, Faye Perry Gray (Glen), and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike worked in the freight industry for over 40 years and retired from US Road Freight Express in 2011. After retirement he relocated to Bowling Green, KY from Arlington, TX to be closer to his children and grandchildren and began attending Hillvue Heights Church. Mike was a loving, generous, and compassionate father, grandpa, and friend. Mike was an avid golfer and his favorite holiday was Christmas and he was lovingly known as "Clark Griswold" because of his fascination with Christmas lights. Mike touched so many lives in so many ways. Justin Cronin wrote in his novel, The Twelve, "As long as we remember a person, they're not really gone. Their thoughts, their feelings, their memories, they become a part of us." Visitation will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020 1:00 pm-2:00 pm, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life Service at J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels and Crematory, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to American Diabetes Association.
