Bowling Green, Kentucky – Michaela Jhane Carter, age 24 of Antioch, Tennessee and a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on November 22, 2021 in Davidson County, Tennessee. Visitation-Wednesday-4:00PM-7:00PM, December 1, 2021 at Seventh Street Baptist Church, 1101 Fair Street, Bowling Green, KY. Services-Thursday-1:00PM, December 2, 2021 at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Interment-Bowling Green Gardens. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.