Bowling Green - Michaela Patrice "Mickey" Heckman passed away peacefully on the morning of October 11, 2019.
A native of Columbus, OH, she graduated from Father Joseph Wehrle High School and attended The Ohio State University, Ohio Dominican University and Capital University at various times. She worked in the insurance industry, and married Craig Heckman in 1979. Mickey and Craig moved to Greenville, Ohio, before settling in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which she called home for the last 29 years.
Mickey worked for the Bowling Green Independent School District, both as a substitute teacher and a volunteer. Mickey also devoted a significant amount of time and energy volunteering at the International Center of Kentucky, welcoming and helping displaced persons from across the globe. Mickey was the neighborhood Mom; her house was the welcoming center where all of the kids congregated. She had an irreverent sense of humor combined with a kindness and sense of empathy that drew people to her. She took in and aided scared and confused refugees above and beyond what her role required of her at the International Center. She was the first to donate a set of bedsheets, a warm meal, or a ride from the airport after a long flight from Bosnia or Kurdistan. Her warm smile and selfless reassurance were small acts of kindness that impacted countless lives of her neighbors, friends and people from around the globe. The world became a slightly dimmer place when Mickey left us.
Mickey is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick McSweeney and Nancy McSweeney Woerner. She is survived by husband Craig; sons Grant (Tonya) and Tyler; daughter Madison; and grandchildren Zoe and Simon. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 16 from 4 pm to 7 pm, or on Thursday, October 17th from 10 am to 11 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green 42103. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, Mickey would have appreciated a donation to the International Center of Kentucky, 806 Kenton Street, Bowling Green KY 42101.