Bowling Green - Michelle Nelson, of Bowling Green, KY, was born on March 3, 1973, in Elizabethtown, KY, to Joseph B. and Patricia K. Woodring, and was raised to Glory on January 13, 2022, at her home in Bowling Green.
In addition to her parents, Michelle is survived by Matt Nelson, her loving husband of 23 years, their three girls, Ella Kate, Gracie, and Anna Beth, and her fur baby, Gizmo. She is also survived by her brother, Scott (Neysa) Woodring, her nephew and niece, Noah and Bekah Woodring; her mother and father-in-law, Sherman and Delores Nelson; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark and Sarah Nelson, Micah and Jennie Nelson, and Derrick and Alisa Troyer; two nephews and one niece, Jacob, Noah and Macey; multiple uncles, aunts, and cousins, along with a host of special friends and church family.
Michelle was an avid student who graduated from Central Hardin High School in Elizabethtown. An exceptional singer, she pursued her music training through Lipscomb University and Tennessee Tech University, before graduating from Western Kentucky University with her bachelor's degree.
Mrs. Nelson loved being a homemaker. Even before God brought her three girls into her life she was constantly caring for other children. She loved to cook and was very creative with crafts and sewing, including making many of her daughters' clothes. She poured herself into the girls as their mom, and, having chosen to home school, their teacher.
Above all, Michelle was a woman of great faith in Jesus as well as a diligent Bible student and singer. She also went on mission trips to the Ukraine and Guyana and was a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ in Bowling Green.
A public visitation will take place Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. The Celebration of Life will be streamed live on Cone Funeral Home's website and Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
