Bowling Green - Mickey Moody, 63, of Bowling Green, departed this life on November 4, 2020 in Glasgow. The Warren County native was born on July 21, 1957 to the late Darrell Moody and the late Carroll Kelly.
Mickey was a maintenance worker for Warren County Parks and Rec. He was a member of Hillview Heights Baptist Church, and a friend to all who knew him.
He leaves to honor his memory – two brothers, Kelly Moody of Bowling Green and Joseph Philippart of Cottontown, TN; one nephew, Samuel Philippart; two nieces, Janie Buford and Maddie Philippart; one great nephew, Jayden Buford; two uncles, Charles Kelly and Gary Moody and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 8 at 2:00 PM at Brownsville Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel.