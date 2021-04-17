Bowling Green - Mike Daniels, 78 of Bowling Green died Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Medical Center.
He was a son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Zimmerman Daniels and preceded in death by his wife Sherry Statton. He was also preceded in death by one sister and one brother. Mike was a US Navy Veteran and a retired Bowling Green Fire Fighter.
His survivors include his daughter, Starla Parsons (Charles), one son David Daniels, Jr. (Robin) and two step sons, Ralph Piper (Kathy) and Dodd Piper (Marsha); 14 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; one sister, Debbie Gregory (Donald) and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery Veterans section. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.