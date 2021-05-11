Oakland – Mila Moore Willis, 91 of Oakland died Monday, May 10, 2021 at her residence. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late William Edmond and Brauner Hawks Moore. She was the wife of the late James Wesley “Jake” Willis and is preceded in death by three daughters, Vickie, Connie and Judy Willis; three brothers and five sisters. Mila was a retired employee of the Warren County Property Valuation Office and a member of Flatrock Methodist Church.
Her survivors include her son, Jimmy Willis, Jr. (Debbie); her daughter, Amy Donnelly; four grandsons, Wesley Willis, Tyler Willis, Justin Donnelly (Stephanie) and Brian Donnelly (Paige); four great granddaughters, Aubrey Leigh Donnelly, Emma Lynn Donnelly, Briley Kate Donnelly and Claire James Donnelly and one great grandson, Jaxson Kenneth Donnelly and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.