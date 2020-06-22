Bowling Green - Mildred Alice (Cain) Griffee was born November 9, 1922 and departed this life on June 20, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
She was the daughter of Stanley and Jennie Cain, both deceased. Others preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 67 years, Stuart Griffee; brothers, Stanley Thomas Cain and George James Cain; and sisters, Martha A. Cain Allen and Elizabeth Cain Penn.
Mildred was a graduate of Meade County High School and was a member of their Alumni Association for over 60 years. After their marriage, Mildred's husband, Ray, was called into the U.S. Army during WWII. Mildred resigned her job at Ft. Knox, KY and joined him. They travelled to eight states to military bases where he served. Even though it was war, they enjoyed seeing most of the United States and made lots of friends. Mildred worked many different types of work to help pay for their living.
Mildred became a Christian at a young age, and at age 14, began teaching Sunday School to small children and loved it. When she was older, she spent 50 years teaching preschool children. She organized a nursery for babies at new Brandenburg Baptist Church and after a few years moved her membership to Buck Grove Baptist Church, where she and two others organized a nursery which grew into a large preschool department today. Mildred was a member of the Baptist Women's Missionary Union for over 50 years until her death. She loved missions and always strived to help mission offering meet their goals. She and her husband even went on mission trips with the youth from their church while in their 60s. She and Ray loved music and sang in choirs for over 50 years. They had a special love for gospel quartet music and were honored at the KY State Fair Farm Bureau Gospel Quartet contest for having attended for 50 years.
Mildred spent many years working as a volunteer for the Arthritis Foundation. She and Ray also helped organize the National Association for Retired Federal Employees where she was an officer for over 30 years. She was well known for entering exhibits, sewing, vegetables, crafts and other items in her Meade County Fair, as well as volunteering to work at the fair. Her family loved the county fair and her children and grandchildren have continued to attend across the years. She was also active in the Brandenburg Women's club for a number of years.
After she and Ray retired from Ft. Knox, they began spending winters in Florida, twenty-eight years total, with nineteen of them at the same RV park where they were very active and enjoyed friends from the northern states and Canada, and also several from Brandenburg as well.
Mildred's family was most dear to her and she just loved when they came to see her. She loved to cook for them as long as she was able. She also enjoyed visiting them in Kentucky, Alaska, California, Indiana, Colorado, New York and Florida.
After Ray's death in 2008, Mildred moved to Bowling Green to live with Vivian and Joe after living in Brandenburg for 85 years. She became an active member of First Baptist Church where she was a member at her death. During her final three years, she was a resident of Morningside Assisted Living and then Arcadia Senior Living Facilities, where she gained many new friends.
She leaves many to mourn her passing: her dear daughter, Vivian Marie Gentry (Joe), Bowling Green, KY, and her dear son, Ronald Ray Griffee (Teresa), Nicholasville, KY; her grandchildren, Adam A. Griffee, Tampa, FL, Amy C. Gonzalez (Tony), Highlands Ranch, CO, Alice Ann Gentry Zaslavsky (David), Brooklyn, NY, Agatha B. Allen (Robby), Evansville, IN, John Stuart Gentry, Lawrenceburg, KY, Alex Ray Griffee (Molly), Lexington, KY; her great grandchildren, Benjamin Griffee (Nae), Tarpon Springs, FL, Brielle Griffee, Wasilla, AK, Bryan Griffee (Emily), Palmer, AK, Garrett Gonzalez, Eglin AFB, FL, Gabriella Gonzalez, Greeley, CO, Tyler Antonio Gonzalez, Highlands Ranch, CO, Lydia Grace Allen, Evansville, IN, Timothy Robert Allen, Evansville, IN, Claire Marie Esther Sruart Zaslavsky, Brooklyn, NY, Paige Joseph Rachel Zaslavsky, Brooklyn, NY, Riley Ray Griffee, Lexington, KY and Adelyn Hope Griffee, Lexington, KY; her sister, Edna B. Parr, Brandenburg, KY; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 25. Public visitation will be held at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020, and from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Buck Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Buck Grove Baptist Church, with Dr. Jeff Reynolds and Rev. David Campbell officiating, and will be live streamed to the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow in Buck Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church Mission Fund, Buck Grove Cemetery Fund, Buck Grove Baptist Church Mission Fund, or Hosparus of Southern Kentucky. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
Commented