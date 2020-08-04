Smiths Grove - Mildred Young Bryant, age 91 of Smiths Grove, passed away on August 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Good Luck, Metcalfe County, Kentucky on July 23, 1929 and was the youngest daughter of the late James Emory and Leatha Whitlow Young. Mildred was proceeded in death by her devoted husband of 53 years, Rodney Bryant; a son, Rodney Dwayne Bryant, brothers Otis Young, Prentice Young, Otha Young and Howard Young; sisters, Mae Parsley and Maxine Lowe.
Mildred retired from Desa International and assisted her husband with the operation of their family farm. She was a member of the Smiths Grove United Methodist Church. Mildred also was a member of the Chalybeate Homemakers and Women of the Moose. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured time with all her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially enjoyed her role as "Nanny" to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many others. She always looked forward to attending the "Senior Day" at the Smiths Grove Presbyterian Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Elaine Bryant Yates and her husband, Roger; a son, David Bryant; a sister Rhea Palmer. Grandchildren include Stacey Jordan, Jamie Bryant Melton (Jeff), David Bryant (Crystal), Jennifer Jordan, and Zack Allison (Raya). She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Samantha Melton, Haley Melton, Ashley Melton, Trey Melton, and James Rodney Bryant.
Mildred was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and countless friends whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This will be a "walk-through" only and mask are required. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Smiths Grove Presbyterian Church from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be private at 1:00 p.m. at the Church. Burial will be in the Smiths Grove Cemetery.