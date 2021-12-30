Bowling Green – Mildred Elizabeth Sollinger Mooneyhan, passed away December 29, 2021 at Colonial Center surrounded by her loving family.

The Bowling Green native was born April 12, 1929 to the late L.G. and Lillie Byrns Sollinger. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, H.P. Mooneyhan; daughter, Lois Hancock (the late Buddy) and Donna Lowhorn (the late Gary); son, Ronald Mooneyhan; and siblings, Patti Long, Junior Sollinger, Oran Sollinger, and Mary Nicolicchia. She began work at a cigar factory at age fourteen and later worked at Field Packing Company and retired from Fruit of the Loom. She was a member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church. Mildred was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and an angel on earth to her family.

Survivors include her children, Danny Mooneyhan (Glenda) of Bowling Green, Dianne McCormack (Jack) of Portland, TN, Donald Mooneyhan (Linda) of Butler County, David Mooneyhan (Jean) of Woodburn, Pam Mooneyhan of Bowling Green, and Richard Mooneyhan of Bowling Green; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; special daughter-in-law, Betty; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday. Burial will take place next to her husband at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Colonial Center in her memory (2365 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101).