Indianapolis - Mildred Francis Dalton, 90, passed away April 2020. She was born in Greenwood, Kentucky to Thomas A. and Hazel E. Jennette. In her formative years she was nurtured by her Aunt Mary Shields.
As a lover of all children her work in the cafeterias of both White River and Fox Hill Schools was a joy! She also worked part time at the Crock Shop in Carmel and Westfield.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Dallas and brothers William and Lyndell. She is survived by her children Carolyn (Jim) of Tipp City, OH, Al (Kathy) of Indianapolis, IN, Jeff (Joyce) of Logansport, IN, Steve (Julie) of Indianapolis, IN, and Warren (Judi) of Noblesville, IN; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters Bertha and Edna.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care with a graveside service at Marion National Cemetery planned for a later date.
The family would like to thank The Forum at the Crossing, Community North Hospital, and Community Heart Hospital, Coppertrace of Westfield and St. Vincent's Carmel for all the regard and care shown to our mother. We would also like to thank our family friend and United Methodist Pastor Jamalyn Peigh Williamson for all her services.
In honor of Mildred, our mother, please make any memorial contribution to a children's charity of your choice. Thank you!
Commented