Bowling Green - Mildred Huddleston Davidson died on December 10, 2020, at Signature Health of Hart County, after a lengthy illness. She was born on June 15, 1943 in Overton County, Tennessee to the late Opal and Marvin Huddleston.
Mildred married Marvin Davidson in 1962, who also precedes her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Travis (Gary); granddaughters, Sarah Travis of Athens, Ohio and Jessica Travis of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a brother, Charles Huddleston (Mary) of Pall Mall, Tennessee as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Cope and Judy Soules; a brother, Paul Huddleston; and one niece, Patty Huddleston.
The family will have a private graveside service at Robbins Cemetery in Overton County, Tennessee at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.