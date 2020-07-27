Bowling Green - Mildred Louise Ingram, 88, passed away July 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Todd County, KY to Virgil and Bettie Bowers. She married her best friend, soulmate, and love of her life, Charles Ingram, on Dec. 28, 1948. He precedes her in death. They were together almost 71 years on earth, now they are together again in Heaven. She was also preceded in death by a son Charles Forest Ingram, Jr; two daughters Cathy Louise and Betty Faye Ingram; a grandson Nathan Glen Ingram; a great-granddaughter Josie Faye Cox; an infant sister; brothers Ernest, Thelbert, Sylvester, Les, Howard, James, and William Bowers.
Surviving are two daughters Violet Kay Rountree (Gordon) of Brownsville and Marilyn Roseberry of Bowling Green; a son Virgil Glen Ingram (Belinda) of Morgantown; a daughter-in-law Shirley Ingram of Cadiz; grandchildren Kevin Ingram, Amy Thompson, Darren Ingram, Jordan Cox, Charles Cox, Noah Torres, Joni Coots, Courtney Cox, and Shelby Moore; and 21 great-grandchildren. Mildred was a loving mother, granny, great-granny, sister, aunt and cousin. She leaves and empty place in our lives and in our hearts.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Plano Baptist Church Cemetery.