Bowling Green - Mildred Jean Geron Tarry Gilpin age 81 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday at the HOSPICE House of Southern Kentucky.
The Barren County native was born to the late Leonard and Francis May Cross Geron. She was the widow of the late Richard Duane Tarry and Charles Gilpin and also preceded in death by her two children, Gayle Walton and Richard Wayne Tarry. Sisters, Martha, Barbara, Opal, brothers Ed and Clifton. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Sue Mason and her husband Brent. Five Grandchildren, Kim Wagoner, Amy Hawkins, Christina Childers (Scott), Nikki Tarry, and Rachel Tarry. all of Bowling Green. 11 Great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Sister, Mickie Drew and a brother, Lewis Geron (Darlene) both of Bowling Green, Also a BOAT LOAD of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of donations to HOSPICE of Southern Kentucky in her Memory.