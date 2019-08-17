BOWLING GREEN, KY - Mildred Jeanette James, 81, of Bowling Green entered into rest Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. Mildred was born July 24, 1938 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jewel James, and her parents Paul P. and Euva Mae (Chastain) Mallory, sister-in-law Myrna S. Mallory. Mildred retired from the Warren District Court Probate Division, she also worked many years for Charles M. Moore Insurance, and also helped her husband, Jewel, with the James Realty and Property Management business. Mildred loved to crappie fish and help with Jewel’s fishing tournaments. She was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ and loved her church and her friends. Survivors include her brother, Jerry Mallory of Owensboro, KY. One niece Stacey Davenport (James) of Bowling Green, two great nephews Landon Robbins and Logan Davenport and several cousins. Mildred requested a graveside service with no visitation. Graveside services will be Monday, 1:00 pm, August 19, 2019, at Warren Mills Cemetery on Gilstrap Road, Hwy. 1118 in Butler Co. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Big Reedy Christian Camp, c/o Roger Johnson, 1002 Lehman Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42103.
