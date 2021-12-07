Nixa, MO – Mildred (Branstetter) Dalton, age 95, passed away on December 4, 2021 in Nixa, Missouri. The Hart County native was born on November 11, 1926 and lived most of her life in Bowling Green. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Lenora Branstetter; her husband of 56 years, Carl D. Dalton; four sisters, Mary Branstetter, Alma Martin, Pauline Reynolds, and Lillian Stice, and three brothers, James, Johnny, and Ray Branstetter. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lynn Kyle (Roger) of Monroe, NC and her son, Dr. David Dalton (Tina) of Nixa, MO; four grandsons, Christopher Brown (Ellen), Benjamin, Stephen, and Ethan Dalton; and one great-grand daughter, Haley Brown. Mickie, as she was known by her friends, was an active community member and served several local United Methodist churches (Broadway, St. James, and State Street) on numerous committees as well as at the district and conference level. She was also a former member of the Board of Directors for the Methodist Children’s Home in Versailles as well as the Wesley Foundation at Western Kentucky University. Burial at the Horse Cave Cemetery will be at a later date, but expressions of sympathy may be sent in honor of Mickie Dalton to State Street UMC Choir Fund, 1101 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.