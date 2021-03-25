Bowling Green - Mildred Vaughn Rutledge Colson, 91, passed from this life on Thursday, March 11, 2021 while in the kind care of Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, FL. Born in Russellville, KY, she married Willie Elbert Colson of Bowling Green, KY and moved to Indianapolis. She earned her GED as an employee of Eli Lilly & Company where she worked for 42 years until her retirement in 1993. Mildred Lived for her family, she Loved unconditionally, and she Laughed often. Mildred's greatest regret was that she herself was deprived an education, but it was her heart's desire to leave a legacy of learning to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren all of whom are (or soon to be) college educated.
She is survived by her two children, William Anthony (Tony) Colson (Marjorie) of Indianapolis, IN and Robin Colson (Michael Dieckmann) of Tallahassee, FL; four grandchildren, Sarah Ross (Jeremiah), Eamon, Grace, and Will Conners; and three great grandchildren, Kayla, Sadie & Beatrice Ross. Mildred was proceeded in death by her husband, Willie Elbert Colson and their infant son Johnnie Elbert Colson; her sister, Ruth Rutledge Jolly, and brother, Charles Davis Rutledge.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green, KY. Day and time of service will be on Saturday, April 3rd at 11:00 am.