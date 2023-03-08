Bowling Green - Minnie Ruth York Tzoras, 74, of Bowling Green passed away March 5, 2023 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab. The Bowling Green native was born May 11, 1948 to the late Francis Bobo and Cora Bell Bybee York. She is also preceded in death by siblings, Myrtle Gravil, Evelyn Belk, Fred York, Becky Crouch, Joseph York, Bonnie Kington, Jeannette Cowles, and Willard York. Minnie was a caregiver who spent her life taking care of others including her siblings as a child. She was a parent to many who also had a kind word for everyone she encountered. Survivors include her sons, Terry Tzoras (Tasha) and Christopher Tzoras both of Bowling Green; father of her children, Kanstantinos 'Gus' Tzoras of South Carolina; grandchildren, Bianka Tzoras and Ty Tzoras; brothers, Freddie E. York (Tracy) of Alvaton and Frankie York (Mary Jo) of Round Hill; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.