Newton – 90, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, died peacefully at Bedford Care Center on September 10, 2022 in Newton, MS. She is survived by three children and their spouses: Linda Lewis Weissinger (David) of Franklin, KY, Lisa Claire Lewis Cantwell (Thomas) of Sabillasville, MD, and Leigh Anne Lewis Whittle (Doug) of Newton, MS. Her legacy includes 10 beloved grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Francis Finney Rust, and brother-in-law, Malcolm, of Allensville, KY. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Minta was born on August 11, 1932 to the late Orville Francis and Mary (Gray) Finney formerly of Todd, Logan, and Warren counties, KY. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Calvin C. Lewis (b.1927 -d.1969), and the Reverend Vance O. Vernon (b.1921 -d. 1999).
She was a 1950 graduate of Bowling Green High School and enjoyed attending reunions with all of her classmates over the years. She attended David Lipscomb College and earned a BS from Western Kentucky University. After the death of her husband, Minta returned to Bowling Green in 1970 with her three daughters and earned a Master’s degree, Summa Cum Laude, in Public Service from WKU. She became a licensed Social Worker and worked for the Department for Human Resources, Barren River district, as a Community Relations Specialist.
Minta was a passionate advocate as a professional and volunteer, for underserved populations to include the impoverished, the mentally ill, the grieving, the homeless, the abused, and those in addiction recovery. She worked for numerous agencies, most notably the Dee Dee Wallace Center (Nashville), and Alive Hospice (Nashville) as a social worker and counselor. In 1991, she earned certification as a Medical Psychotherapist. Throughout her life, Minta was devoted to the Christian mission field both at home and abroad. Alongside her husband, the late Rev. Vance Vernon, she raised funds for underdeveloped countries and served on short-term mission teams to meet the needs to peoples in Haiti, and Central and South America. She and Vance were active members of Woodmont Baptist Church in Nashville, TN. After she was widowed, she participated with several disaster relief and benevolence teams in the southern United States to include her native KY. Her last church affiliation was as a member of Newton (MS) Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in the Fidelis Ladies class.
When she wasn’t serving others, Minta enjoyed attending horse shows, modeling for print media, appearing in country music videos, gardening, homemaking, dining out, sightseeing and travel. She was a patriot and ardent supporter of the Armed Forces. In most recent years, she especially adored spending time with her great-grandchildren. Her dry wit, feisty spirit, and “tell it like it is” nature will be greatly missed by friends and family. The family wishes to thank Bedford Care and Quality Hospice of MS, for their loving care of Minta. No memorial service is planned. The immediate family will gather at a future date for a remembrance event. Condolences may be expressed by donation to one of Minta’s beloved Christian charities, Samaritan’s Purse. This worldwide first responder and disaster relief ministry’s address is P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online, www. samaritanspurse.org
