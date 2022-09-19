Newton – 90, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, died peacefully at Bedford Care Center on September 10, 2022 in Newton, MS. She is survived by three children and their spouses: Linda Lewis Weissinger (David) of Franklin, KY, Lisa Claire Lewis Cantwell (Thomas) of Sabillasville, MD, and Leigh Anne Lewis Whittle (Doug) of Newton, MS. Her legacy includes 10 beloved grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Francis Finney Rust, and brother-in-law, Malcolm, of Allensville, KY. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Minta was born on August 11, 1932 to the late Orville Francis and Mary (Gray) Finney formerly of Todd, Logan, and Warren counties, KY. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Calvin C. Lewis (b.1927 -d.1969), and the Reverend Vance O. Vernon (b.1921 -d. 1999).