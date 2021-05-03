Bowling Green – Mollie Nadine Hughes, age 80, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky, surrounded by her loving family. The Edmonson County, Kentucky native was born Sunday, June 9, 1940 to the late George Thomas Constant and Daisy (Carroll) Constant. She retired from Fruit of the Loom after 16 years of service to babysit her grandchildren. She babysat them from birth until they were all of age to attend school. She, then, returned to work as a greeter at Walmart on Morgantown Road for 15 years until her retirement this past year. She was a loving mother, Mamaw, sister, and friend. She was a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church and regularly attended Victory Hill Church in Scottsville. She loved to bake and cook for everyone. In addition to her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by her brother, Mearl Constant; her sister, Rosemary Constant; a brother in law, Lanny Norris; and sister-in- laws, Patricia Constant and Joyce Constant. Her memories will be cherished by her daughters, Lori Willis (Dale) of Morgantown, and Debbie Lyle (Max) of Scottsville; sister, Charlene Norris of Park City; brothers, Randy Constant (Loise) of Swannanoa, North Carolina, Jim Constant, Don Constant (Freda) of Scottsville, Mearl Thomas Jones (Janice) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Cody Elrod of Sun City, Arizona, Bailey Elrod, Sydney Elrod of Bowling Green and Coleman Lyle of Louisville; several nieces and nephews and a host of special friends also survive. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the funeral home and will resume from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Burial will follow the funeral in Bowling Green Gardens. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS