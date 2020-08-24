Bowling Green - Mrs. Mona Vivian Allen passed away Monday, August 24th, 2020 at her residence in Smiths Grove, Kentucky at the age of 87 years old. The Warren County native was born Friday, December 9th, 1932 to the late Mr. Clarence Bratcher and Mrs. Mary Ruth (Lewis) Kelly. She was retired from Holley Carburetor after 42 years of service. She was a faithful member of Living Hope Baptist Church serving as a greeter and cared for many by providing meals and care, especially for those in long-term facilities. Mona was of the Christian Faith, in which she was saved June 25th, 1960 at Calvary Baptist Church, where she went on to teach Sunday School and was a part of the choir for many years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Mr. Kenneth R. Allen, whom she wed on November 4th, 1961; and a sister, Bonnie McCoy. Her memories will be cherished by her daughters, Sharon Cowles (Barry) of Smiths Grove, and Mona L. Collins (Terry) of Bowling Green; a son, Daniel E. Smith (Barbara) of Torrington, WY; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Noon. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at Bowling Green Gardens at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you might consider a donation in Mrs. Allen's memory to Hosparus Health of Barren River.
