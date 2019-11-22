Bowling Green, KY – Morris Stanley "Stan" Grise, 65, of Bowling Green entered into rest Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence. The Warren Co. native was born December 6, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his parents Presley Morris Grise and Joyclen (Webb) Grise. Stan was a power plant manager for Drummond Co. in Birmingham, AL. Survivors include his 2 sons Matt Grise of Phoenix, AZ and David Grise of Portland, OR. Also his sister Joyce Meredith (Harvey) of Bowling Green, KY. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:30 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.