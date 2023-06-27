BOWLING GREEN – Mr. David Clifford Vick, Sr., 80, formally of Paducah, died peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green.
He was born on June 13, 1943 to Robert Watson Vick and Winifred (Turner) Vick.
He was a member of the Smithland Masonic Lodge; the Moose Lodge of Okeechobee; the Shriners; the VFW and the American Legion #217. He served in the US Navy.
He worked at the U.S. Post Office and the Livingston, McCracken and Lyon County school systems.
He earned his Bachelors and Masters in Education from Murray State University.
After retiring, he held various positions for the KY Department of Education.
David is preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnathon Wesley Parker Vick; wife of 31 years, Dr. Barbara Herndon Vick; brothers, Robert Vick; Charlie Vick; Pete Vick; sisters, Kathleen (Vick) Moodie and Sally (Vick) Hathaway.
He is survived by his children: David Clifford Vick, II “Cliff” of Middletown NY., Beth Vick Stamps (Joe) of Bowling Green, KY; granddaughters: Lauren Segers (Ryan) of Madison AL.; Taylor Stamps-Phillips (Parker) of Bowling Green, KY.; great-grandsons: Warren Segers, Mason Segers, and Lawrence Stamps-Phillips; siblings, Shelia Vick of Westmoreland, TN.; Nina Vick, San Diago, CA and Glenda Vick of Las Cruces, NM, Sherrill Eugene Vick of Vernon, AZ, and Henry Vick of England. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday June 29, 2023 in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Vick Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with Masonic Services at 7 PM.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association PO Box 96011 Washington, D.C.20090-6011 Shriners Hospital for Children PO Box 947765 Atlanta, Ga 30394 Hospice of Southern KY, 5872 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104 Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
