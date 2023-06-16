BOWLING GREEN – Mr. Douglas “Choya” Warner, age 73, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Tristar Greenview Regional Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Choya was married to his wife, Carolyn Grider Warner for 40 years.
He was a dad to Natalie Perry (Shawn) and Erin Spivey (Rob). He was a Pa to 5 grandchildren, Gavin, Victoria, Stella Jane, Emma Lu, and Christian. Choya also had brothers and sisters in law and nieces and nephews and lots of friends in his life.
He never met a stranger and loved to visit and talk with anyone and was an avid storyteller. He loved Harley Motorcycles, Rolling Stones, The Beatles and lots of other fun time music. He loved to prank and joke and sure enjoyed life.
He worked as a master electrician for 35 plus years. He was a veteran that served in the Vietnam War.
Choya’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.