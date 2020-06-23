Bowling Green - Murl Smalling, 90, died June 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Edward and Elka (Bray) Smalling. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by Henry, Zenas, Gerald and Harrell Smalling and sisters, Dorothy Celsor, Orbra Kurpewski and Dema Gass.
Murl married the love of his life, the former Jeanetta Scott on August 17, 1957, who preceded him in death on July 4, 2014. They lived in Chicago, IL before retiring and moving to Macon County, TN. While in Chicago, he worked for Coca Cola Industries as an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic and retired from there. He attended the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Macon County, TN, while living there. Murl had been living in Bowling Green for the past five years to be close to his brothers and family.
He is survived by, brothers, Wendell (Dorothy) Smalling, Victor (Shirley) Smalling, sisters-in-law, Marie Smalling and Shirley Smalling, all of Bowling Green, Shirley Scott of Lafayette, special Niece, Stacey Gonzalas and several nieces and nephews.
