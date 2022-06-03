Bowling Green - With great sadness, we announce the passing of Murray Saxon Coker on May 5, 2022 in Pensacola, FL. He was born on November 26,1940 in Greenville, SC.
Murray was a wonderful man whom everyone loved, but no one loved him more than his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. Anyone who knew Murray was touched by his kind and sweet nature. He was famous for his lemonade and was a master of grilling steaks and burgers. He loved watching Alabama football and spending time at the beach. He loved to travel with his family and was extraordinarily generous. He gave the very best hugs.
He is predeceased by his parents, Belton and Luda Coker of Greenville, SC, and his 2 brothers, Thomas and Robert "Bob" Coker, also of Greenville, SC. He is survived by a loving family: his wife of 54 years, Sandra and 2 daughters, Kelly and Caroline, son-in-law David, and his 3 grandchildren Anna, Sarah and Leah. He will also be especially missed by his granddog Murphy.
A Visitation/Remembrance to recognize and celebrate the wonderful life of Murray will be held at JC Kirby and Son Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY on June 11, from 1-5 CST. As Murray was well- known for his kindness and generosity, please consider donating to The Salvation Army, The Humane Society or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.