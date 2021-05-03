Harned – Myra Leigh Tobin, age 81 of Harned, KY passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY blessed with her family and chaplain by her side. Myra was born in Louisville, KY on March 2, 1940, the first of four daughters of the late Wathen and Marjorie Tobin. She retired in 1998 from the New York based international insurance firm Marsh and McLennan Companies where she was the managing director. Myra served on many Boards throughout her career including the Board of the National Association of Insurance Brokers, UK Alumni Association president, UK Board of Trustees, Board of the New York Women’s Foundation, Board of Trustees of the First Presbyterian Church in New York City, Board of Directors of the Frazier History Museum, Breckinridge Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, the OperaLex Board and the Board of the National Chorale in New York City. Myra is survived by 3 sisters, Linda Lois Tobin Schrecker of Louisville; Jonell Tobin of West Liberty and Terri Lynn Tobin Tabor and her husband George of Bowling Green, KY. She was greatly loved by her nieces and nephews, Andy Schrecker, Amy Schrecker Hamm, her husband Chip and their children Liam, Evie and Jude; Lisa Keeton Randle, her husband Mark and their children Macy (Andrew), Sarah and Keeton; Lori Keeton, her husband Tim and their children Carolina, Autumn and Blake; Kara Clay Keeton Frederick, her husband Chad and their children Sandra, Cade and Eli; Matthew Tabor, his wife Kayleigh and their children Madeline and Jackson, Michael Tabor, his wife Megan and their children Hudson and Hadley. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Harned United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM central time with burial to follow in the Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg, KY under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, KY. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 3 – 7 PM and Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 10 AM – 12:30 PM central time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to honor and celebrate Myra’s life be made to one of the following organizations she loved: The University of Kentucky and directed to the Myra Tobin Scholarship Fund in the UK Alumni Association, UK Philanthropy P. O. Box 23552 Lexington, KY 40523; the National Chorale of New York 1650 Broadway New York, NY 10019; or the Harned United Methodist Church 97 South Highway 259 Harned, KY 40144. The Celebration of Life Service will be live streamed on YouTube Ms. Myra Leigh Tobin Funeral Service.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS