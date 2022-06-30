Bowling Green – Myron Travis “Preacher” Smith, 75 of Bowling Green went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Lois Smith, a daughter, Tonia Denise Smith and a sister, Eleanor Pearson. Travis had been a minister in both Warren and Allen Counties and was a member of Holland Baptist Church. He employed overseas mission trips to Germany and Switzerland with International Missions. “Preacher” as most of his co-workers referred to him was retired after a long career with Scotty’s Contracting and Stone. Some of his hobbies were, antique tractors, shopping at antique malls, fishing and boating, watching WKU and UK basketball, along with visiting the Smoky Mountains.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and great grandfather to his wife of 55 years Betty Smith; his son Brad Smith (Donna), a grandson, Tyler Smith (Alexis); seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
