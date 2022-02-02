...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing is expected. Ice accumulations of one
quarter to one half of an inch are expected, with locally
higher amounts possible. In addition, up to an inch of sleet
and snow will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Today to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage will be
possible due to the ice. Travel will be extremely hazardous
and could be impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Windermere, FL - Myrtle "Johnnie" Elizabeth Mutchler, 101, passed from this life Friday, January 28, 2022, at Advent Health Hospice in Altamonte Springs, Florida. A resident of Windermere, Florida, Mrs. Mutchler was born November 24, 1920, to Harriet White Britton and William Fredrick Elsner in East Point, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradford Dean Mutchler; parents; two brothers and one sister; a daughter, Carolyn Virginia Yonts of North East, Maryland; two sons, Lee Earl Elias of Bowling Green, Kentucky and William "Bill" Davis Elias of Windermere, Florida.
A difficult early life was completely changed for Johnnie when the Holy Spirit powerfully guided her to enter First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky for the first time. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and later used her beautiful vocal talents in leading several youth choirs in the church. She mentored spiritually many young people over her lifetime and to the end was an encourager of staff and fellow residents at Azpira of Windermere, Memory Care, and to friends and family, quoting scripture and singing hymns.
While living in Bowling Green, Mrs. Mutchler enjoyed working in the Registrar's Office at Western Kentucky University. She expressed that her greatest pleasure while there was in "marrying" students on their permanent records as some of them met and married on "the Hill".
Johnnie, or GG, as she was known to her family after the birth of her great-grandchildren, leaves to cherish her memory four grandchildren: John Thomas Yonts of North East, Maryland; Thomas Michael Yonts of Elkton, Maryland; Bonnie Lynn (Elias) Honaker (husband, Casey) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Jennie Leigh (Elias) Ours (husband, Matthew) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Lynn (King) Elias (Lee, deceased) of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Her treasured great-grandchildren are Brett Thomas Yonts; Jackson Elias and Addison Lynn Honaker; and Noelle Elias, Matthew Ethan, and Andrew Lee Ours.
Her family wishes to thank her devoted friends and church family for the many years of love and care. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to: Family Church, 300 Main Street, Windermere, Florida 34786 (formerly named First Baptist of Windermere). A graveside service and celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, Florida 34734.
