Louisville - Myrtle Lee Pillow Moore, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Myrtle was a Registered Nurse for over 50 years at University Hospital, formerly General Hospital.
She was born on December 30, 1933 in Smith Grove, Kentucky to Edgar and Helen Pillow. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dennis Lee Jr.; and her son, Gregory Pillow.
Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Tina M Lee; her son, Dexter (Patricia ) Lee; grandchildren, Donelle Fleming, LaPorcha (Marion) Ferguson, Justin (Patty) Lee, Jordan (Amanda) Lee, and Chaelyn Lee; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and family friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, at the funeral home.
The family requests that contributions in Myrtle 's memory be made to Gilda's Club Kentuckiana.