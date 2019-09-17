Bowling Green - MYRTLE MARIE KOHLER LOOPER was born November 30, 1928 to William Otto and Myrtle Kohler in Bakersfield, MO. She went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Bowling Green, where she had been living with her daughter Paula and son-in-law Steve since 2012. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Alva Paul Looper. She is survived by her children, Paula (Steve) Heltsley of Bowling Green; Linda (Tim) Meeks of Huntsville, AL; Bonnie Walker of Orlando, FL; Dale (Alesha) Looper of Temple Terrace, FL; Tricia (Tom) Spargo of Florence, KY; and David (Robin) Looper of Tallahassee, FL. She was also the proud grandmother to 13 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 12. Since 2012, she has been a faithful member of Lost River church of Christ where her Christian family always appreciated her sweet smile and kind nature. As her dementia worsened, she was lovingly attended by her caregiver and friend, Lynda Ragland. In her last weeks, she was faithfully attended by Hosparus caregivers. She will be buried at Culley's Meadowwood Cemetery in Tallahassee, FL with her husband. Visitation is at 11 am and funeral service at 12 pm on Saturday, September 21. There will be a memorial service in Bowling Green for friends and loved ones at a later date.
