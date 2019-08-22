BOWLING GREEN - Nadine Lovan, 89, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Bowling Green, KY. Nadine was born on February 10, 1930 in Hopkins County, KY to Rev. George and Lila Mae Lovan. Nadine was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, Georgetown College, and the New Orleans Theological Seminary. After brief stints as a schoolteacher in Adairville, KY and with the Home Mission Board in California, Nadine became a Southern Baptist international missionary where she served the Lord faithfully in Ghana for 34 years until her retirement in 1992. Her devotion to the Great Commission as given in Mathew 28:19-20 and her dedication to the Ghanaian people resulted in countless decisions for Christ, changed lives, and lifelong friendships in both Ghana and in the United States. Many Ghanaian girls carry the name of Nadine and boys carry the name Lovan out of the love and respect for her living witness to their families. Many of those children still refer to her as their "grandmother." After her retirement, Nadine continued to travel to churches all over the United States visiting Sunday School classes and WMU groups (many named after her), relating her experiences and the powerful work being done by IMB missionaries throughout the world. Nadine was a member of the First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, where she was a member of the Faith Sunday School class. In addition to her parents, Nadine is preceded in death by her stepmother, Bess Johnson Lovan; brothers, Alfred Lovan, Angus Lovan, William Boyce Lovan, Tom Lovan, Willard Lovan; sisters, Edna Mae McCormick, Mary Jenkins, and Betty Romolo. She is survived by sisters, Dorothy Dillingham and Martha Offutt; sisters-in-law Lena Lovan and Mattie Lovan along with countless nieces and nephews. The family would like to express special thanks to the Nadine Lovan Sunday School class of First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, for the years of love and support they have provided for Nadine. Special thanks are also extended to the staff at Charter Senior Living for the love and excellent care given to Nadine during the past 3 1/2 years.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with visitation at First Baptist Church on Saturday, August 24 from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Owensboro, KY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the IMB Lottie Moon offering, the Time Is Now campaign at First Baptist Church or the CD "Buck" and Mary Jenkins Scholarship Fund c/o College Heights Foundation, Western Kentucky University.