Bowling Green - Nadine (Price) Purkerson, age 74, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was loved so much and was Momma, Gma and friend to so many people. She was from a large family and always welcomed everyone to be a part of it.
The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Luther Lee & Nancy Anna (Wooldridge) Price. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ernest Price, Mary Tittle, Thomas Price, Doug Price, Hugh D Price, Marlene Benningfield, Ervin Price & Helen Price. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harold Purkerson, children Steve Purkerson (Dana) & Cindy Burnette (David), grandchildren Kelsey Weed (Nate), Kaley Burnette, Ken Sloan (Tosha) & Alicia Sloan, great-grandchildren Macy Weed, Kenzie McClure, Thomas McClure, Audrina Sloan, Hayden Adams, Makenna Sloan, siblings Marie Johnson, Joe Price (Sylvia), & Wayne Price (Judy).
Visitation will be Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be Thursday June 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lover Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the American Cancer Society.
