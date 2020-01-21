Smiths Grove - Nan English Tarter passed away on January 17, 2020. Nan managed L & N Market in Smiths Grove and after serving the community; she became a housewife. She was a lifelong member of Smiths Grove Methodist Church. She was the youngest daughter of Charles William English and Sarah Emma English. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers: Mattie English Felkins; Emily English Morris; Mary English Vold; James William English; Charles Henry English; Carrie English Jordan; John Robert English; Frances English; Briscoe English; and Louise English Rasdall.
Nan is survived by two sons: John Tarter (Judy) and David Tarter; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Nan will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the Smiths Grove Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Smiths Grove Methodist Church.
