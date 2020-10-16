Bowling Green - Nancy Aleen Carveth, 96, of Bowling Green passed away Friday October 16, 2020 at her daughter's residence. She was the daughter of the late C. Alan and Lillian Naatz. Nancy was born in Syracuse, NY on June 14, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Carveth and daughter Jayne Ann Martin.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and a past Worthy Matron of Minoa Eastern Star in Minoa, NY.
Nancy and husband Chuck were avid travelers and fulltime RVers for fifteen years.
Nancy previously resided at the Charter Retirement Village where she loved playing games and challenging folks to a game of pool.
Nancy is survived by two daughters; Joan Everhard (Ross) of Bowling Green and Jean Vestal (Roy) of Fremont, OH, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday October 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern KY. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.