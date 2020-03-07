Bowling Green - Mrs. Nancy Carol Black, age 80, of Franklin, KY, passed away Friday, March 6th, 2020, at 7:02 PM at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home where funeral services are going to held on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Franklin Church of Christ, 700 South Main Street, Franklin, KY.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 8th, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Monday, March 9th, 2020 from 6:00 AM until funeral service time at the Franklin Church of Christ, 700 South Main Street, Franklin, KY.
Carol was born January 22nd, 1940 in Simpson County to the late John Thomas "J.T." Rutherford and the late Mary Sue McCarley Rutherford. She is also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Jane Gautier and Mary Katherine Turner.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Black of 61 years, 2 daughters, Laura Black Cook of Franklin, KY. and Betsy Black Mallory (Darrell) of Franklin, KY., 1 brother, Ronnie Rutherford (Janet) of Russellville, KY., 6 grandchildren, Jason Cook, Scott Barrett Grace, Nicholas "Nick" Cook, Caleb Grace, Logan Mallory, Hunter Mallory, 6 great-children, Grant Cook, Abbey Cook, Zander Goodnight, Krew Grace, Tucker Cook, Melody Cook and several nieces and nephews.
Carol was a member of Franklin Church of Christ. She took pride in her job as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service and did so for 30 years and was sad when the time came for her to retire.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Taylor Christian Camp c/o Franklin Church of Christ, 700 South Main Street, Franklin, KY. 42134, Attn: Dawn Shrull.
