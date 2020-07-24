Tampa Fl - Browning, Nancy Carol of Tampa passed away on July 12, 2020. Nancy was born on August 6, 1949 in Glasgow, KY. She grew up in Bowling Green, KY and lived there until she completed her B.A. and M.A. degrees from Western Kentucky University. She earned another degree in history from the University of South Florida when she moved to Tampa.
As a life-long educator, Nancy taught social studies in Pasco County, Florida teaching from the same classroom at Land O' Lakes High School from 1975 to retirement in 2015. Nancy sponsored opportunities for students including cheerleading and annual holiday trips to volunteer at Metropolitan Ministries. She spent numerous summers working for the Congressional Youth Leadership Council in Washington D.C. and was highly respected as an educational leader. She continued mentoring many of her former students long after retirement.
Nancy cherished the interactions and relationships she had with her students, many of whom attribute much of their success and character to the role she played in their lives. She was charming and creative, yet she was steadfast in defending her principles.
She is survived by her brothers Richard Browning (Joyce) and Charles Browning (Jane) of Bowling Green, and their families, and by a circle of friends who truly loved her. Though she has passed on, Nancy will live on through the legacy she has left. Though a group celebration of Nancy's life is not possible at this time, those who wish to remember her in a tangible way can contribute to a cause for which she was passionate. Contributions in her name can be made to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay at https://hstb.givecloud.co/fundraisers/in-memory-of-nancy-browning