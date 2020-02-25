Bowling Green - Nancy Carol Cline (Cherry) passed away Monday February 24, 2020 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Woodrow S. Cherry and Ova A. Cherry and the wife of the late Wayne R. Cline. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Lloyd and Jessie Harlow. Nancy was a member of the Delafield church of Christ for many years and more recently of the Lehman Avenue church of Christ. She had a talent for painting reverse paintings on glass that were beautiful. She loved her family and was kind and generous to everyone. She is survived by a son, James R. Cline, a granddaughter, Stephanie Cline and a sister Linda F. Matthews (Kenneth) all of Bowling Green, Ky. Visitation will be Thursday February 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Delafield church of Christ or Lehman A venue church of Christ.