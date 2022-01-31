Bowling Green, KY – Nancy Colleen Steen, 74, of Bowling Green passed away, Sunday January 30, 2022 at Magnolia Village. She was born in Monroe Co., KY, November 10, 1947. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Jerrold Barry Steen, parents Max and Inez Russell Ross and son Thomas Jefferson Steen. Nancy was retired librarian from Western Kentucky University, and graduated from Lipscomb University and Western KY University. She was a member of University Heights Church of Christ and Jack and Jill Homemakers Club. Survivors include her son Andrew Steen, daughter Katherine Steen, brother Maxie Ross and three precious grandchildren Kain Harbison, Jacob Steen and Jennifer Steen. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Thursday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gamaliel Cemetery in Monroe Co. Thursday at 1:30 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.