Bowling Green, KY - Nancy Elizabeth (Morris) Napier passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019.
She was born in Southville, Shelby County, Kentucky on October 22, 1916 to the late William Noble Morris and Myrtle A. George Morris. She was a long-term member of State Street United Methodist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a retired employee of WKU Margie Helm Library.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morton Napier, four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her two sons, Bill (Marion) and Bob (Katie) both of Bowling Green, KY; six grandchildren, Ashley Polk (Ken) Amy Buser (Mike), Melissa Propst (Jordan), Sam Napier, Erin Napier, Ethan Napier; and six great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:00 until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #1. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to State Street Unit ed Methodist Church Stained Glass Window Fund.