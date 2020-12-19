Lewisburg - Nancy Price, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday December 17, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.
Nancy was born in Henderson, KY on February 19, 1938 to the late Cecil and Marie Gammill Mays.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend William Reese Price, daughter, Amy Gammill Price, and brother, Donald Eugene Mays.
Her memories will be cherished by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Marie Price, her grandchildren, Mary, Wesley, and Abigail Price, her sisters Carolyn Burdon and Phyllis Lafferty, and multiple nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Nancy received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Kentucky Wesleyan College, her Masters of Education from Western Kentucky University, and was a retired Kentucky educator having administered the Muhlenberg County migrant student and adult education programs.
Nancy's life was dedicated to family, the United Methodist Church, and education. She was also a voracious reader, a huge sports fan, and loved trivia, vocabulary, and puzzle based games.
Funeral service will be held at Price Funeral Home in Lewisburg Kentucky (www.pricefuneralhome.com) at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kentucky United Methodist Children's Home (www.kyumh.org).