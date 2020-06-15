Bowling Green - Nancy Evelyn "Eve" Garmon (Spillman), age 99, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at her residence.
Eve was born on March 12th, 1921 in Edmonson County, KY to the late Porter Brown Spillman and Clara Hopkins Rountree Spillman. She is also preceded in death by her husband Andrew Richard Garmon, son Richard Brent Garmon, and brothers, Earl Omar and Carl Thomas Spillman.
Miss Eve, as everyone called her, became pianist at Providence Knob Baptist Church in 1954, when she and Andy moved to the Rockfield area. She was the pianist for 56 years and taught Sunday School for 40 years. Other offices that she held overall totaled 115 years in church service. Eve also retired from Norman's Clothing Store.
Eve is survived by her daughter Nancy Stevens (Nick) of Bowling Green; granddaughters Melissa Roberts (Tim) of Bolivar, MO and Tara Hornal (Blake) of Bowling Green; grandsons Brent Garmon Jr. of Dallas, TX; great-grandsons Trey Garmon of Dallas, TX, Hayden and Caleb Juett of Bowling Green, and Elijah Roberts of Bolivar, MO; great-grandaughter Rhyan Roberts of Bolivar, MO; daughter-in-law Paula Garmon; niece Pamela Brook (Don); cousin Joyce Webb; and several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation with burial to follow in Bowing Green Gardens.
