Bowling Green - Nancy Gail Stricklin age 72 passed away Saturday December 7, 2019 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Flat River, MO native was the daughter of the late Russell and Ethel Tullock and wife of the late Leslie Richard Stricklin, she was preceded in death by one son Larry Sago and one granddaughter Brittany Stricklin. She is survived by her children; Rick Stricklin (Janet), Tim Stricklin, Sherry Shields (Mark), Garry Sago (Tiffany) and Rusty Stricklin (Alison), 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
