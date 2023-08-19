HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Nancy McPeak Johns Wood, 81, of Hendersonville passed away on Tuesday May 16, 2023 in Nashville. Nancy was born January 2, 1942, in Warren County, Ky., to the late Reverend Roby McPeak and Genie Shockley McPeak.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Donald McPeak, Dennis McPeak and Jerry McPeak. Nancy leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Natalie Arnold (Tony Sr) of Memphis, 3 grandchildren, Tony Jr, Hope and Timothy, all of Tennessee, 3 sisters, Joyce Iovino (Jeff) of Panama City Beach, Florida, Barbara Simons of Gallatin and Judy Bessinger of Hendersonville.
Nancy’s Career: 38 years in Banking & Finance; Broker, Land Specialist (3 years); One Stop Realty LLC Hendersonville; Westgate Commercial, Inc. (10 years) Brentwood; Third National Bank (12 years); Trust Department Estates & Investments Nashville; CTX Mortgage (8 years); Senior Loan Officer; Commercial Loan Officer & Branch Manager (12 years); Belle Meade & Hendersonville Branches; Director of Physicians Services (3 years) Hendersonville.
Education: Allen County High School, Scottsville Ky, University Of Oklahoma, Commercial Lending School
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen. Final arrangements entrusted to Terrell Broady Funeral Home in Nashville.
