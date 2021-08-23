Bowling Green – Nancy Ruth Halcomb Church passed away peacefully at home August 20, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. She was 94 years of age. She was the daughter of the late S.F. Halcomb and Ruth Orr Halcomb. Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Dick Halcomb and Will Frank Halcomb; a sister, Betty Halcomb Rouse. Nancy was raised a depression-era farm girl from Schochoh, KY, attended Western Kentucky University majoring in home economics, and was later a member of the WKU Booster Club. She was the wife of Robert E. Church for 45 years and had a passion for home and family. Nancy was a wonderful cook, seamstress, and quilter. Her children were blessed to have her as their mother. She was a life-long member of Woodburn Baptist Church and the Golden Circle Sunday School Class. Later in her life, she helped her son-in-law and daughter at their veterinary hospital as their receptionist. A cat named Bosley was her best friend, who survives. She is survived by four children, Beverly Chapman and her husband, Joe of Woodburn, Bob Church and his wife, Pat, Bonnie O’Brien and her husband, John, all of Bowling Green, and Bill Todd Church of Lansing, Michigan; one sister, Ann Levinson of Mason, Ohio; five grandchildren, one step-grandson, three great-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild, and one step-great-great grandchild. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form on memorial contribution to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, 1925 Old Louisville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
